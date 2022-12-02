Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) – Equities researchers at Indl Alliance S issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Indl Alliance S analyst N. Baydoun forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

