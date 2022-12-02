BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BRP has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.