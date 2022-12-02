BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.94 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.53. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.50.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.57. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$113.84.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

