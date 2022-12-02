BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $71.47, but opened at $76.05. BRP shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 3,723 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

BRP Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $39,790,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

