C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.