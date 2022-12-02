Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 20,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Angi were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Angi by 698.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.