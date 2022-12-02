Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 94,610 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

KOF stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.