Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $357.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.42.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

