Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

