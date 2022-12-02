Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,517 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 154.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 87,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

