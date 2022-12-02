Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,535 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Ally Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.92 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

