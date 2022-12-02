Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.70 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

