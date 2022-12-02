Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE INVH opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

