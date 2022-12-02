Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $621.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.15. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

