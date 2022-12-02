Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $85.26 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

