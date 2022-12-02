Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $5.43 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,344.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,244.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

