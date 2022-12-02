Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $6.78 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 361,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

