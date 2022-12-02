Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

