Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

