Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,563 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of CF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

