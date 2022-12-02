Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,736 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 3.13% of Gold Royalty worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GROY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GROY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.89. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

