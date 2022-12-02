Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 10,700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

SWKS opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $164.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

