Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,458 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.88 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
