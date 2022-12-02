Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,458 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.88 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.