Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 26,626 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 297.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 239,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 52.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 100,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

