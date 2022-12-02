Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,718 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,718 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.