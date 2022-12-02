Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $3.97 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.