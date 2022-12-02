Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $5.22 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.27 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 830,741 shares of company stock valued at $93,591,608 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

