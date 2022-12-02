Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CXBMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

