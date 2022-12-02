California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $178,989. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

