California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
California Water Service Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.
