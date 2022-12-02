Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 17,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,913,000 after buying an additional 116,661 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.49 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.