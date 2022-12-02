Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.77.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

