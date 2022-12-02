Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

