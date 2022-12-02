Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

