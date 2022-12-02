Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

CPRI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

