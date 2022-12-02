Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,716 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

