Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,048.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

