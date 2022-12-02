Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,766,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 90,007 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

