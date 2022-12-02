CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $401,280.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.1 %

CBIZ stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CBIZ by 179.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

