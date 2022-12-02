Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Nicholas Castaldo Sells 11,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celsius Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $113.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.