Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Up 7.7 %

Century Communities stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

