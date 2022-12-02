Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 3.9%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 21,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,081,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 78.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chemours by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chemours by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

