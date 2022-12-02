Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $182.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

