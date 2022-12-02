Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 22,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,220,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $694.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 487,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

