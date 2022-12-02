Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. 4,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

