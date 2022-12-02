Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

