Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $463.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

