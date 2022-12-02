Citigroup Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $170.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.43.
NYSE:GTLS opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.37. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.48.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
