Citigroup Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $170.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.37. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.