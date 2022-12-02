Citigroup Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.