Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 1.83. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

