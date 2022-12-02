Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

